HNSS project will be ready before the 2024 elections, says Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddi

The project is a boon for farmers and people of both Chittoor and Annamayya districts, he says

Minister for Energy P. Ramachandra Reddy presenting a cheque to a farmer under the Rythu Bharosa scheme at Somala in Chittoor district on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The project is a boon for farmers and people of both Chittoor and Annamayya districts, he says

Minister for Energy, Forests, and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that works on the ₹4,000 crore-worth Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project would be complete before the 2024 Assembly elections, and the water would be brought to Chittoor district from Gandikota reservoir.

The Minister was participating in the second phase of the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme at Somala in the Punganur Assembly constituency on Monday. “A total of 2.23 lakh farmers in Chittoor district have been given the aid of ₹44.76 crore under the Rythu Bharosa second phase,” the Minister said.

“As Chittoor district is not getting water from Anantapur district, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to providing the irrigation and drinking water to Chittoor region from Gandikota before the elections. The project, when completed, will be a boon for the farmers and people of the Punganur, Madanapalle, and Tamballapalle Assembly constituencies of both the Chittoor and Annamayya districts. The ₹700 crore-Avulapalle project, meant for providing drinking and irrigation water to the people of Punganur and Piler Assembly constituencies, shall commence on a war footing,” he said.

Criticising Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for ridiculing the interests of the farmers during his tenure as the Chief Minister, the Minister said that agriculture was made profitable to farmers by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said that agriculture experts from the UK, USA, and developed countries would be consulted to get their plans implemented for the benefit of farmers in the State. The Minister said that it was deplorable that the TDP had removed its election manifesto of 2014 from its website.

Collector M. Hari Narayanan, and senior officials of the revenue, agriculture, and horticulture departments were present.