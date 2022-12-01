HIV positivity on the decline, says APSACS project director

December 01, 2022 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

East Godavari district accounts for most of the cases in the State

The Hindu Bureau

The positivity rate for the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) among the general population of the State has been declining over the years, coming down to 0.87% in the 2022-23 fiscal year, said Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) project director G.S. Naveen Kumar.

Ahead of World AIDS Day which is observed on December 1, Mr. Naveen Kumar, in a press release on Wednesday, said that in the year 2010-11 the positivity rate of HIV was 6.74% among the general population and among pregnant women it was 0.46% during the same period. By 2022-23, the positivity rate among pregnant women came down to 0.05%.

Mr. Naveen Kumar said that 2,09,888 patients suffering from HIV-induced Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) are receiving treatment in the State.

He said there are 53 Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres and 116 ART subcentres in the State through which treatment will be provided to the infected persons.

During the 2021-22 financial year, a total of 23,57,260 persons were tested for HIV and 13,815 were diagnosed with the infection.

The highest number of positive cases, 1,926, was identified in East Godavari district. It was followed by Guntur (1,878 cases), Krishna (1,697), Visakhapatnam (1,221), West Godavari (1,218) and Prakasam (1,182) while the other districts accounted for less than a thousand cases each.

The positivity rate in East Godavari district was highest at 0.90% and lowest in Vizianagaram at 0.35%, Mr. Naveen Kumar informed.

