Hitches in live tracking of APSRTC buses expected

The A.P. State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) announced that passengers are likely to face hitches while monitoring the live tracking of buses that they intend to travel in, from November 27 to December 5.

Interruptions to the live bus tracking system are being expected because the contract period of the existing software company will end on November 30 and a new firm that has been roped in for the task will take over from December 1.

A statement issued by APSRTC authorities on Tuesday said that during the transition period from November 27 to December 5, passengers trying to check live tracking of buses might face interruptions. As a temporary measure, APSRTC will send the bus driver’s mobile number through an SMS to passengers just before the departure of the bus. People can call the driver to know the exact location of the bus, the statement said, adding that this was only a temporary arrangement.