Hit by setbacks, Maoists trying to regain hold in Visakha Agency

The outlawed outfit starts pumping in the armed cadre of PLGA from Chhattisgarh

Since May 2016, the CPI (Maoist) has been facing a series of setbacks in the Visakha Agency and it appears that the banned outfit is losing its grip slowly. To consolidate its presence, the organisation, it is learnt, is restructuring its set-up and strengthening the cadre base by infusing armed cadres from their PLGA wing in Chhattisgarh.

Recently, according to sources, movement of about 20 PLGA cadres from Chhattisgarh were noticed in the Galikonda region. The PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerilla Army) is the armed fighting machine of the CPI (Maoist) and is directly under the control of Nambala Keshava Rao, general secretary of the party. Setbacks to the outfit in AOB, particularly in the Galikonda region, began with the killing of Gopal alias Azad, DCM (Divisional Committee Member of Galikonda area committee), in an alleged exchange of fire with the security forces in May 2016 in Marripakala of Koyyuru mandal. This was followed by the Ramaguda or Ramgarh exchange of fire in which 30 Maoists, including senior leaders such as Bakkuri Venkata Ramana, were killed in October 2016.

In February 2017, Gemmeli Narayan Rao alias Jambri, who was then heading the Galikonda area committee, was killed. This was followed by the surrender of Boda Anjayya alias Bhaskar alias Naveen in 2019. Naveen had succeeded Jambri. Later, over 14 cadres and militia members had surrendered from Galikonda area. Recently, Gemmeli Kamesh alias Hari, the present ACM of GAC and another senior militia member Krishna from Korukonda area were arrested and this created a void.

As part of the restructuring process, the Galikonda and Gurtedu areas have been merged under one area committee and the responsibility has been given to Kakuri Pandanna alias Jagan, to revive the movement. To strengthen the cadre base, as local recruits have dried down, armed cadres from Chhattisgarh have been pumped in. Similarly, it is learnt that Korukonda and Pedabayalu have been merged and Sudheer has been told to head it. Nandapur and Kalimela area committees have been made defunct and the cadres have been diverted towards Pedabayalu to strengthen the AOB region.

Strategic location

Sources in the intelligence wing say that leader Ranadev, who was heading Kalimela dalam, has been moved to Boipariguda area, north of Sileru. This is a strategic logistic location, as it connects Odisha with Andhra border, according to Inspector-General of Police Ch. Srikanth. Senior leader Krishna has been told to head the cut-off region and the entire East Division is now being headed by Aruna. Aruna, who was earlier heading the Nandpur dalam, gained prominence after successfully leading the assault and killing of Araku MLA K. Sarveswara Rao and former MLA S. Soma in September 2018.