June 25, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police across the Bapatla district counselled history sheeters and repeat offenders at all the police stations on Sunday.

Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal said that the police officials of all the stations got to know about the daily routine and other activities of the history sheeters during the counselling sessions. They were warned of severe action if they resorted to crimes again, he said.