Historical wrong corrected in J&K: BJP secretary

A historical constitutional wrong has been corrected with the abrogation of Article 370. The people of Kashmir have been suffering due to the wrong decision taken by Jawaharlal Nehru, BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar said at a Jan Jagaran Sabha here.

While Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel could integrate more than 500 princely States into the Indian Union, only Kashmir was left out. It was due to this special status that no development was possible in Kashmir and some natural human rights were not honoured, he said.

The Andhra Pradesh government must concentrate on the development of the State as a whole and not on a piece-meal basis by promising reservation based on religion, he said referring to a statement given by a Deputy Chief Minister on Friday and reminded them of the failure of the policy adopted by the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Had the government implemented 10% Economically Backward Classes reservation in the village secretariat jobs, some from the Muslim community would also have benefited from it, said Mr. Kumar.

Party State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, district president Ankala Reddy and secretary D. Venkateswara Reddy were present.