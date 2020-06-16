Historic temple unearthed in Nellore

Archaeological remains of a temple that were found at Perumallapadu in Nellore district.

NELLORE

16 June 2020 23:25 IST

A historic temple of Nageswara Swamy buried in sand was unearthed at Perumallapadu, near Chejerla, in Nellore district on Tuesday.

The temple, believed to have been consecrated by Lord Parasurama, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, got buried over a long period of time as river Penna changed its course. The brick structure may have got submerged in sand dunes probably after the 1850 floods, Archaeology Assistant Director Ramasubba Reddy felt.

“A detailed examination of the site will be made and steps taken to preserve it for posterity,” he told The Hindu.

Taking note of the temple coming to the fore, Endowments Assistant Commissioner V. Ravindra Reddy said the department would shortly take steps for renovation of the temple as desired by the local people.