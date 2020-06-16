Historic temple unearthed in Nellore

A historic temple of Nageswara Swamy buried in sand was unearthed at Perumallapadu, near Chejerla, in Nellore district on Tuesday.
The temple, believed to have been consecrated by Lord Parasurama, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, got buried over a long period of time as river Penna changed its course. The brick structure may have got submerged in sand dunes probably after the 1850 floods, Archaeology Assistant Director Ramasubba Reddy felt.
“A detailed examination of the site will be made and steps taken to preserve it for posterity,” he told The Hindu.
Taking note of the temple coming to the fore, Endowments Assistant Commissioner V. Ravindra Reddy said the department would shortly take steps for renovation of the temple as desired by the local people.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath