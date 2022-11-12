Historic stupa at Chandavaram fascinates Indologists

The historic Buddhist stupa at Chandavaram village in Prakasam district is in dire need of attention. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

With the COVID-19 pandemic fully coming under control, tourists both from within the country and abroad have started trickling into the sleepy Chandavaram village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The village is famous for its magnificent Buddhist stupa, built probably between the 2nd century BCE and the 2nd century CE, and continues to be a major attraction for research scholars who explore the historic site on the banks of the Gundlakamma river. However, there is a glaring lack of tourist infrastructure at the Satavahana-era Buddhist site.

The stupa is the biggest in Andhra Pradesh rivalling the one at Sanchi in Madhya Pradesh in its grandeur. With an amount of ₹1 crore released by the Centre under the 13th Finance Commission, the State Archaeology and Museums Department has sought to highlight the magnificent stupa atop a breath-taking hillock. The artefacts at the historic structure, where the Hinayana school of Buddhism is said to have flourished in the past, includes various Buddhist relics which have weathered many a storm. Mahayana Buddhism also thrived at Chandavaram later.

It has preserved for posterity the magnificent stupa, 120 ft in circumference and 30 ft in height. The dilapidated terraces leading to the awe-inspiring religious structure have been recreated. Bricks measuring 52x26x7.5 cm were then used for building the stupa which includes a meditation hall, restrooms and stairs from three sides. Events related to Buddha's life and his teachings, including the great renunciation, Bodhi tree, throne, pillar of fire and Dharmachakra are found on the four sides of the stupa.

Showing the idols gathering dust at the local panchayat office, local historian Jyothi Chandramouli laments that the proposal to set up an on-site museum has failed to see the light of day. Inquiries with locals at the village square revealed that land has not been shown by the Revenue authorities concerned. Besides historians, people attracted by the teachings of Lord Buddha gather at the site periodically to recollect the glorious past and have a glimpse of the Buddhist relics kept at the local panchayat office.

Another historian, D. Venkateswara Reddy from the Acharya Nagarjuna University’s Ongole campus, says that the nondescript village had been a major Buddhist centre in the past attracting Buddhists not only from different parts of the country but also from abroad. “Buddhists used to stay here for months at the monastery before continuing their journey to Kanchipuram in present Tamil Nadu for centuries,” he explains in a conversation with The Hindu. The remains at the historic place include a Maha Chaitya with a dome 1.6 m in height and a drum 60 cm wide, and a three-winged vihara. It also has sculpted slabs, Satavahana coins and Brahmi inscriptions.

Tourists can easily reach the heritage site from Vellampalli village between Tripurnatakam and Markapur as a bridge across the Gundalakamm river has been constructed to provide quicker access from the Kurnool-Guntur State highway.

Along with this site, the nearby Amaravati and Nagarjunakonda sites and other important historical places can be clubbed for organising package tours from the district headquarters, which is 70 km away from the historic site, say locals. The historic site can also be reached from Donakonda, a strategic airstrip for the British during World War II. A motel and a tourist guest house are an urgent need of the hour.