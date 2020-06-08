‘Historic decisions mark Modi’s first-year rule’

Historic decisions have been taken by the Narendra Modi government during its second term, former MP Kambhampati Haribabu said at a media conference organised, in connection with the completion of one year rule of the NDA at the Centre, here on Monday.

The abolition of Article 370 in a democratic manner after discussion in both Houses of Parliament was intended to ensure the development of Jammu and Kashmir. He said it was unfortunate that the Article 370, which was intended to provide special status to J & K as a temporary measure, was being continued even after 70 years. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had raked up unnecessary controversy as vested interests tried to mislead Muslims. The objective of the CAA was to provide citizenships to Hindus, Christians and others, who were in a minority in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, but never intended to deprive Muslims of their citizenship. He alleged that vested interests indulged in a false campaign to instigate the Muslim community.

Mr. Haribabu explained that it was the cherished dream of crores of Indians to see the temple of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. A trust was established for rebuilding of the temple as per the directions of the Supreme Court. Similarly, the abolition of the triple talaq, which was causing injustice to Muslim women, was also done after discussion in both Houses.

The former MP recalled the welfare measures launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the people tide over the crisis due to the lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19. These include the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and Atma Nirbhar Bharat. An amount of ₹3 lakh crore was being extended as collateral free loans to provide 20 % working capital to MSMEs.

BJP city president N. Ravindra said that the Prime Minister’s timely decision on imposition of the lockdown has helped in containing the spread of COVID-19. He said the proportion of positive cases and deaths should be seen in the context of the 130 crore population but should not be compared with smaller nations like Italy.