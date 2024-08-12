Historian submits preliminary report on Temple Tourism Circuit plan to Andhra Pradesh CM

MyNaa Swamy, a historian hailing from the undivided Anantapur district, has recently submitted a preliminary report on the proposed Temple Tourism Circuit covering Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai, and Anantapur districts to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretriat in Amaravati.

Addressing the media at the Madhavaraya temple in Gorantala town of Sri Sathya Sai district on August 12 (Monday), Mr. Swamy said the Chief Minister responded positively to the proposed temple tourism circuit and assured that a comprehensive action plan on the project would be prepared.

The Temple Tourism Circuit is proposed to begin from Hemavathi in Sri Sathya Sai district and end at Srikalahasti in Tirupati district. Temples, forts, palaces, and other historical sites at Hemavathi, Penukonda, Lepakshi, Gorantla, Mereddipalli, Mallela, Kadiri, Somapalyam, Vayalpadu, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Chandragiri, Tirupati, Gudimallam, and Srikalahasti will constitute the circuit.

Mr. Swamy outlined the developmental plans including the installation of ropeways, sound and light shows, laser shows, archaeological museums, film exhibition centres, and children’s parks, as well as improvement in accommodation, restaurants, roads, and transportation facilities within the tourism circuit.

“The proposed project needs an investment of approximately ₹500 crore and it is proposed to be funded by various Central government schemes,” Mr. Swamy said, adding that the temple tourism circuit would also ensure regional development and creation of jobs.