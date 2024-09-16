GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Historian MyNaa Swamy highlights the significance Telugu inscriptions

He appeals to students interested in historical studies to create literature in the Telugu language at the ‘Summit of Telugu Authors and Poets’ held at the SPVM College

Updated - September 16, 2024 06:52 pm IST - GORANTLA (Sri Sathya Sai District)

The Hindu Bureau
Historian MyNaa Swamy receiving a memento at the ‘Summit of Telugu Authors and Poets’ at Gorantla in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday.

The depth of the Telugu language was brought to the fore by the different Telugu inscriptions of dynasties and periods since 400 BCE, according to Gorantla-based historian and writer MyNaa Swamy.

As the keynote speaker at the ‘Summit of Telugu Authors and Poets’ held at the SPVM College at Gorantla of Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday, Mr. Swamy appealed to students interested in historical studies to create an abundance of short stories, essays, and poems in the Telugu language.

He highlighted the presence of Telugu words in valuable historical sources such as the Kubheeraka inscription (400 BCE) in Bhattiprolu of Andhra Pradesh, the Mahendra-1 inscription (610 CE) at the Tiruchirapalli (TN) cave temple, the Telugu Chola Dhananjay’s inscription (575 CE) at Kalamalla of Kadapa district, the II Bukka Raya’s inscription (1388 CE) at Mereddipalli, and Sri Krishna Deva Raya’s inscription (1524 CE) in Gorantla’s Madhavaraya Swamy Temple.

“Numerous Telugu inscriptions serve as living examples of the richness of the language and culture,” he added, while explaining the evolution of the Telugu language and culture during the Vijayanagara (Hampi) dynasty.

Author Kalluru Raghavendra Rao said that students were more inclined towards technical education than traditional education, emphasising the importance of parents preserving the mother tongue. Poets and writers from across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana attended the event.

Published - September 16, 2024 06:36 pm IST

