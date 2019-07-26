Hip surgery helps man walk after 50 years

It had been an ordeal for almost five decades for 68-year-old Senapati Sambasiva Rao who received a serious injury on his hip while playing.

With deterioration of the hip, he was unable to walk and lead a normal life. Still, he continued his milk business for livelihood.

According to him, he could not get normalcy even after treatment in various hospitals in other cities.

Finally, he got respite with the successful completion of a hip replacement surgery at the Queens NRI hospital here.

Cost-effective technology

According to hospital managing director D. Ramesh Kumar and head of Orthopedic wing S. Rajendra Chakravarti, the hospital completed the operation using hip arthroplasty technolgoy of Germany.

“Patient Sambasiva Rao’s will power has also motivated the team of doctors to take up the challenge. Within two days of the surgery, he is able to stand and walk,” Dr. Chakravarti said.

The cost-effective technology would help patients with hip injury regain normal life, he added.