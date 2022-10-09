Hindupur YSRCP leader Ramakrishna Reddy done to death

Ramesh Susarla HINDUPUR (SSS DIST.)
October 09, 2022 13:36 IST

YSR Congress Party’s former coordinator for Hindupur Assembly constituency, Chowluru Ramakrishna Reddy found murdered in Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday night. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

YSR Congress Party's former coordinator for Hindupur Assembly constituency, Chowluru Ramakrishna Reddy, 46, was done to death by three unidentified persons at his native village Chowluru near Hindupur town in Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday night.

According to Hindupur Rural Circle Inspector of Police B.T. Naidu, while Ramakrishna Reddy was getting down from his car near his house, the accused persons threw chilli powder into his eyes and hacked him to death with sickles. Ramakrishna Reddy had been inactive in politics since 2019 elections and was running his own hotel on Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border. 

He is survived by his wife and a 10-year-old son. The locals immediately shifted Ramakrishna Reddy to Hindupur Government Hospital in the night, but the doctors there declared him dead.

Ramakrishna Reddy’s parents registered a complaint saying it was a political murder but the police are looking at the incident from all possible angles and are interrogating some persons while continuing to search for the accused. 

