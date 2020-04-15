Hindupur turning into another COVID-19 hotspot of Andhra Pradesh

:

Hindupur in Anantapur district is turning into another hotspot of COVID-19 positive cases. Containment activities are in full swing, though no new cases were reported on Wednesday.

Kurnool on the other hand recorded five new positive cases, all from district headquarters city, taking the total number of positive cases to 98. While there were two COVID-19 deaths, one positive patient was discharged from hospital on Tuesday after he has recovered and became fully normal.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Wednesday held a video conference with a few select districts that have reported high number of positive cases. District Collector G. Veerapandian and SP Fakkerappa Kaginelli explained about the containment measures being taken in the district.

SP visits Red Zones

Anantapur Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu in the early hours of Wednesday paid a visit to the Red Zones of Hindupur and Lepakshi to assess the efficacy of lockdown measures and containment operations. Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Mahaboob Basha accompanied him and police officials interacted with their on ground personnel and advised them to follow all safety measures.

“In Anantapur district nine of the 21 positive cases were reported from Hindupur, followed by seven in Anantapur city, two in Hindupur Rural mandal, one each in Lepakshi, Kalyandurg and Kothacheruvu mandals,” District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said.

Tracing contacts

He wanted the volunteers and ANMs to immediately trace all the contacts of people turning positive so that they could also be quarantined and tested for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, cumulatively 1,710 samples were sent from the Anantapur district. Of them, results of 1,176 were received with 1,155 being negative, and results of 534 samples were awaited as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday.