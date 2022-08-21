Hindupur student bags PM Fellowship

He is one of the 24 students from across the country to bag the fellowship

Special Correspondent PUTTAPARTHI (SSS DIST.)
August 21, 2022 03:45 IST

Hemanth Vikram is a pharmacy student in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A pharmacy student, Hemanth Vikram, hailing from Hindupur in Sri Sathya Sai district, has bagged the Prime Minister’s Fellowship for his research project at JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru. He is one of the 24 persons from all over the country who got this fellowship in different fields.

The fellowship, supported by SERB (Science and Engineering Research Board) and CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), is aimed at attracting young, talented, enthusiastic, result-oriented, and meritorious Ph.D. scholars to take up industry-relevant, high-end research. The scheme offers the highest fellowship of around ₹87,000 per month to undertake industrial-sponsored research. The Prime Minister fellows are expected to pursue industry-relevant research, to nurture them to become future industry leaders.

Thanking his teachers and family for all the support, Mr. Hemanth Vikram said that he looks at the opportunity as a platform to do industry-relevant research and to prepare himself for launching a start-up.

