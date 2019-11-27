Hindupur-based inter-State robber gangbusted, nine arrested

Police on Tuesday busted a six-member Hindupur-based inter-State robber gang that was allegedly involved in more than 100 offences in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, said Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Yesu Babu said 1,030 grams of gold, 2 kg silver and three two-wheelers were recovered in relation to cases registered in the district. However, recovery was yet to be made in cases filed in various towns in Karnataka.

Gang leader Kavadi Durga Prasad, 53, is a known criminal, Mr. Yesu Babu said, adding the other members, including his cousin Nagendra, 33, Shaik Illiyas, 32, Naveen Kumar,22, Imran, 24, and Shaik Nizam, 24, were all arrested during a special drive in the Hindupur Two Town area.

Repeat offenders

Mr. Yesu Babu said that Anantapur Central Crime Station had arrested Durga Prasad and Shaik Illiyas earlier too and sent them to jail, but after their release in July last, they had allegedly committed 25 break-ins.

The SP said the gang would recce locked houses and break open locks and decamp with valuable items. They would then deposit the stolen jewellery at gold loan outlets and take money by mortgaging it.

Deputy Superintendents of Police E. Srinivasulu (CCS), and Mehboob Basha (Penukonda), in coordination with police personnel from Hindupur, executed the mission, said Mr. Yesu Babu after giving away cash awards.

Police to be on guard

The SP said that they were keeping an eye on the movement of all the known criminals and were analysing the records of companies to find out if there were any habitual and frequent pledging events from the same persons. He also proposes to sensitize the gold loan companies and their staff to keep a watch on such repeat customers to inform them.