Hindu leaders oppose Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Tirumala visit; police tighten grip on YSRCP leaders

The Andhra Pradesh Police Department has served notices to various leaders belonging to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), ahead of the scheduled visit of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Tirupati on Friday (September 27, 2024.)

Mr. Jagan is expected to visit Tirupati and undertake a holy trek to the Tirumala hills. Against this backdrop, the Department has warned the party leaders and activists not to take part in Mr. Jagan’s proposed event in Tirupati. The notice is believed to have been served to leaders of the YSR Congress not only in Tirupati and in the neighbouring districts also.

The notice says ‘In view of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Papa Prakshalana Yatra’ (tour for atonement of sin) to Tirumala, you are hereby cautioned not to act in any manner that can add to the confusion. We are serving this notice to warn you not to participate in any anti-social activity that can escalate tensions”.

Police may give notice to Jagan Mohan Reddy

In fact, the Department is reliably learnt to be planning to serve a notice even on Mr. Jagan immediately after his arrival at the Tirupati airport. Sources in the Department said the officials are contemplating to prevent his Tirumala tour citing security concerns.

Meanwhile, Hindu organisations and political parties have warned Mr. Jagan not to enter Tirumala temple without giving the declaration, mandatory for non-Hindus.

At a meeting of Hindu leaders held in Tirupati on September 27, 2024, Swamy Srinivasananda Saraswati insisted on any non-Hindu to sign the declaration, as is the practice in vogue. “When the former President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam had signed the form declaring faith on Lord Venkateswara, why should Jagan Mohan Reddy hesitate?”, he wondered.

Jana Sena Party Tirupati Assembly constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal said the party would go to any extent to prevent Mr. Jagan from ‘committing yet another sacrilege’. BJP State committee member K. Ajay Kumar questioned Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘real intention’ behind his Tirumala tour and cautioned him not to trigger tension for his own political mileage.

Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Tirupati Parliamentary constituency in-charge and Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) former Chairman G. Narasimha Yadav dubbed the proposed visit as a ‘show of strength’. “We have information that the YSRCP has mobilised its men near the Renigunta airport and also at Daminedu on the way to Tirupati. If it is for a show of strength, then we too can do the same”, he warned.

Karunakar Reddy’s counter

Meanwhile, Tirupati ex-MLA and former TTD trust board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has announced that Mr. Jagan would visit Tirumala shrine without signing any declaration.

Addressing the media in Tirupati on Friday (September 27, 2024), he recalled that Mr. Jagan had not signed any declaration as the Chief Minister. “The BJP thinks only its leaders and followers are Hindus. We don’t have to prove to anyone. The way the State government is mobilising police forces and the so-called Hindu leaders clearly shows it is scared”, he observed.

Mr. Reddy further warned that any attempt to prevent Jagan Mohan Reddy from entering the Tirumala shrine would lead to the ‘downfall’ of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s regime.