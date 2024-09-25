Hindu JAC to meet Chief Minister on Tirumala laddu row

The Hindu JAC, comprising religious teachers, has decided to meet Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to submit a charter of demands in the wake of the row over Tirumala Laddu prasadam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu JAC met here on Wednesday to discuss the alleged use of adulterated ghee to prepare laddu at the Tirumala temple and the maintenance of the sanctity of temples. The JAC felt that temples should be freed from government control in a phases.

Bhuvaneswari peetham seer Kamalananda Bharati swamy said those temples that make less than ₹5 lakh per annum in revenue can be handed over to Hindu dharmic associations, peethams and mathams in the State. The seer said there is a court judgment stating that temples with an income less than ₹5 lakh can be freed from government control.

ADVERTISEMENT

ISKCON and Swamy Narayan institutions have proved that the temples can be managed fairly and transparently without government supervision. The peethams and Hindu dharmic bodies can take a cue from these experiences and maintain the temples in an utmost dharmic manner, he said.

Siva Peetham seer Siva swamy said a meeting of seers, sadhus and sanths and matas would be convened in Hyderabad shortly to discuss the latest developments. The meeting would come up with an action plan for the Telugu-speaking states, he said.

Referring to Tirumala laddu row, Siva swamy said the Hindu JAC has listed five demands and would meet the Chief Minister shortly to submit a memorandum. The demands are: a complete cleansing of Tirumala and maintanence of its spiritual purity; establishment of goshalas across the State by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and procurement of ghee from these goshalas to prepare naivedyam at Tirumala; appointment of devout Hindus to the committees in the TTD to ensure that temple affairs are overseen by those deeply committed to the Sanatana Dharma; immediate establishment of a Hindu Board; and removal of non-Hindu structures in Tirumala and Tirupati, he said.

Mata Siva Chaitanyananda, Sai Satynanda Swamy, Swami Bhakti Chaitanyananda, Bhakti Sundar Mangala Mohana Raja Swamy, Rudra Yogeswaranaanda Swamy, Hanuman Swamy, Yati Ramanuja Swamy, Shivaji Nagalingam and others spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.