GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hindu JAC to meet Chief Minister on Tirumala laddu row

Published - September 25, 2024 07:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Hindu JAC, comprising religious teachers, has decided to meet Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to  submit a charter of demands in the wake of the row over Tirumala Laddu prasadam.

The Hindu JAC met here on Wednesday to discuss the alleged use of adulterated ghee to prepare laddu at the Tirumala temple and the maintenance of the sanctity of temples. The JAC felt that temples should be freed from government control in a phases.

Bhuvaneswari peetham seer Kamalananda Bharati swamy said those temples that make less than ₹5 lakh per annum in revenue can be handed over to Hindu dharmic associations, peethams and mathams in the State. The seer said there is a court judgment stating that temples with an income less than ₹5 lakh can be freed from government control.

ISKCON and Swamy Narayan institutions have proved that the temples can be managed fairly and transparently without government supervision. The peethams and Hindu dharmic bodies can take a cue from these experiences and maintain the temples in an utmost dharmic manner, he said.

Siva Peetham seer Siva swamy said a meeting of seers, sadhus and sanths and matas would be convened in Hyderabad shortly to discuss the latest developments. The meeting would come up with an action plan for the Telugu-speaking states, he said.

Referring to Tirumala laddu row, Siva swamy said the Hindu JAC has listed five demands and would meet the Chief Minister shortly to submit a memorandum. The demands are: a complete cleansing of Tirumala and maintanence of its spiritual purity; establishment of goshalas across the State by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and procurement of ghee from these goshalas to prepare naivedyam at Tirumala; appointment of devout Hindus to the committees in the TTD to ensure that temple affairs are overseen by those deeply committed to the Sanatana Dharma; immediate establishment of a Hindu Board; and removal of non-Hindu structures in Tirumala and Tirupati, he said.

Mata Siva Chaitanyananda, Sai Satynanda Swamy, Swami Bhakti Chaitanyananda, Bhakti Sundar Mangala Mohana Raja Swamy, Rudra Yogeswaranaanda Swamy, Hanuman Swamy, Yati Ramanuja Swamy, Shivaji Nagalingam and others spoke.

Published - September 25, 2024 07:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.