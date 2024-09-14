GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hindi develops unity among people: official

Published - September 14, 2024 07:50 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Regional Joint Director of the Education department B. Vijayabhaskar Reddy on Saturday said Hindi would improve unity among the people of different areas, cultures and languages. He was speaking at Hindi Day celebrations organised by the Hindi Forum in Srikakulam.

He said the alphabets of both Hindi and Telugu were similar and it was so easy to learn Hindi. Forum president I. Santosh Kumar and coordinator Mandapalli Ramakrishna Rao hoped that Hindi would become a world language in near future as the Centre was giving top priority for the further development of language.

Srikakulam District Educational Officer S. Tirumala Chaitnya, Srikakulam Central Lions Club representatives Natukula Mohan, Badana Devabhusana Rao, Jana Sena Party leader Pisini Chandramohan and others were present. Earlier, a big rally was taken out in Srikakulam for the promotion of the language in semi urban and rural areas of the district.

