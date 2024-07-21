Himachal Pradesh Governor takes part in Guru Pournami celebrations at Puttaparthi

Devotees from across the country and abroad descended on Prashanthi Nilayam here on July 21 (Sunday) to pay their obeisance at the Maha Samadhi of Sri Sathya Sai Baba on the occasion of the auspicious Guru Pournami.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla participated in the celebrations. He was received by the representatives of the Sri Sathya Sai Trust, Sri Sathya Sai District Collector T.S. Chetan, and Superintendent of Police V. Ratna.

The occasion drew huge crowds to temples in other districts as well. The temples of Veerabadra Swamy at Lepakshi and Lord Hanuman at Kasapuram in Anantapur district witnessed high footfalls.

In Chittoor, the temple of Lord Varasidhi Vinayaka Swamy at Kanipakam attracted thousands of devotees, who participated in special pujas and ‘annadanam’.

The temple of Lord Shiva at Mallappa Konda, near Kuppam, drew thousands of devotees from Chittoor and neighbouring Karnataka as well.

People also thronged the Kaigal waterfalls near V. Kota mandal headquarters on the occasion.

