Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur prays at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh
Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, TTD Chairman Y. V. Subba reddy, EO K. S. Jawahar reddy and others were present
The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur accompanied by his family members, on February 16, offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.
The temple priests and officials accorded him a warm reception on his arrival at the temple and felicitated him with theertha prasadams, New Year diary and calendars, after the darshan of the deity.
Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, TTD Chairman Y. V. Subba reddy, EO K. S. Jawahar reddy and others were present.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.