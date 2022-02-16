Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur prays at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, TTD Chairman Y. V. Subba reddy, EO K. S. Jawahar reddy and others were present

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, TTD Chairman Y. V. Subba reddy, EO K. S. Jawahar reddy and others were present

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur accompanied by his family members, on February 16, offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The temple priests and officials accorded him a warm reception on his arrival at the temple and felicitated him with theertha prasadams, New Year diary and calendars, after the darshan of the deity.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, TTD Chairman Y. V. Subba reddy, EO K. S. Jawahar reddy and others were present.