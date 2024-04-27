Hike in power tariffs imposed a burden of ₹1.50 lakh crore on consumers, say NDA leaders 

April 27, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the NDA alliance have alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has imposed a burden of ₹1.50 lakh crore on electricity consumers by increasing the power tariffs multiple times in the last five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference at the Jana Sena Party (JSP) office, near Mangalagiri, on Saturday, JSP State general secretary P. Vijay Kumar said the power utilities fleeced the consumers through various charges, which mainly included the true-up charges, and power was purchased from the open market for an additional ₹2 per unit in spite of the availability (of power) with the State DISCOMs.

Even after increasing the power tariffs, the government owed ₹34,776 crore to the DISCOMs. Distribution transformers were bought at exorbitant rates from the Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd. There were many irregularities in the power sector, for which an explanation was due from the government, he asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP national spokesman G.V. Reddy said the State had surplus power when the YSRCP took the reins from TDP in 2019, but the power utilities had since been struggling to keep themselves afloat.

PPAs cancelled

The YSRCP government purchased power at ₹20 per unit after cancelling the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with the DISCOMs that were in force. Power could be purchased from the DISCOMs at just ₹4.50 a unit as per the PPAs. Smart meters were purchased at hefty prices.

A.P. BJP Minority Morcha president Sk. Baji pointed out that the industries sector was in dire straits due to the YSRCP government’s policies.

There was flight of capital out of the State after Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister and no new industries came to the State, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.