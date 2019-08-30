Highway ‘robber gang’ of six held, booty recovered

The Prakasam police achieved a breakthrough in a series of highway robberies with the arrest of six persons near Addanki on Thursday.

Producing the accused before the media here, Superintendent of Police Siddharth said valuables worth ₹7.28 lakh from them.

Explaining the modus operandi, the SP said the six accused hailing from Guntur district used to hide themselves behind bushes close to the Chennai-Kolkata highway and Addanki-Narkedpalli highway and target couples going on motorcycles at night. They also posed themselves as police personnel and forced the couples to part with gold ornaments, mobile phones and cash. The accused identified as B. Vijay (33), Y. Gopi (20), J. Prasad (25), K. Raja (30), N. Ludhar (21) and M. Koteswara Rao (22) were involved in seven offences since July this year, the SP added.