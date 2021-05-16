Hight Court: get MP examined at Ramesh Hospital

Order follows report submitted by medical board

Capping the day-long suspense on the fate of Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, who was arrested on May 14 allegedly for promoting disaffection against the government and making hate speeches, the A.P. High Court on Sunday directed the CID to implement the order of the VI Additional Junior Civil Judge for his (the MP’s) medical examination at Ramesh Hospital in Guntur to give any treatment if required.

The order came in the wake of submission of a report called for by the court from the medical board it constituted, which comprised doctors of the Guntur GGH.

Appearing for the State, Additional Advocate-General P. Sudhakar Reddy asserted that the MP was in good health, devoid of any injuries said to be caused during his detention, as found out by the medical board.

He also expressed reservations on referring Mr. Raju to Ramesh Hospitals, which, he said, was mired in a criminal case arising from the death of 10 patients in a fire accident at the COVID Care Centre run by it in Vijayawada last year.

Petitioner’s counsel B. Adinarayana Rao said the remand order passed by the CID court was not in accordance with the law, and asked HC to record his submission that there was a threat to his client’s life.