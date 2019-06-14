Highlights from YSR Congress manifesto finds mention in AP Governor address

The government would ensure that assurances and promises made during bifurcation of the State were implemented in letter and spirit, said Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan addressing a joint session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature on Friday. The Governor in his address ,reflecting the YSR Congress election manifesto and Navaratnalu ( nine-point document), has asserted that the government has begun a journey towards good governance and corruption free administration.

The Governor touched upon various key issues, including Polavaram project. But, strikingly, there was no mention of Capital city Amaravati. Polavaram, life line of Andhra Pradesh, and other projects would be completed in a definite time frame. A third party enquiry by irrigation and technical experts was also envisaged to set right deficiencies and irregularities if any, the Governor said, adding “my government, should it find it necessary, will not hesitate to go for reverse tendering after due diligence.”

The government has plans to set up a permanent BC Commission with statutory powers. The government also provide 50% reservations in all political appointments like directors, chairmen, trust board etc..,he said.

Referring to State finances, the Governor said, the misutilisation of resources both human and physical further compounded the State's misery. “My government has inherited a near empty treasury calling for a stricter accountable and efficient spending of the public money and all attendant resources. My government, however, is confident that it can overcome the problems and ensure a satisfying public service delivery to the citizens of the state,” he added.