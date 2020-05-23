‘Highlight benefits of ₹20 lakh crore package’

Bharatiya Janata Party’s former State president K. Haribabu on Saturday urged party leaders to spread awareness among the public on the benefits of the ₹20 lakh crore financial package announced by the Centre to boost the country’s economy.

“Such a huge package has never been announced by any government. We urge the A.P. Government to utilise the package at the optimum level as the Centre has relaxed norms for extending financial assistance to State Governments,” Mr. Haribabu said while interacting with reporters in Vizianagaram.

Mr. Haribabu said that the moratorium on loans, lifting of curbs for the movement of agriculture products among different States, reforms in the power sector and easing of labour laws among other steps would put the economy on the right path within no time.

“The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan scheme would take care of all sections of society including small- and medium-scale traders, migrant labourers, and others. The agriculture sector would get the maximum boost with the proposed package. It will certainly benefit farmers in backward areas like Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts,” said Mr. Haribabu.

At a meeting in Srikakulam, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav exhorted district party workers Attada Ravibabji and Duppala Ravindra Babu to explain the benefits of the package to the public by holding meetings in all mandals.

“Small and medium-scale industries in rural and semi-urban areas would get maximum benefits with the relaxation in extending loans. The scheme will be a boon for sick industries also as banks were suggested not to initiate any action over delay in repayment of loans,” Mr. Madhav said.