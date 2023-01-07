Highlight A.P.’s arts and culture, govt schemes at G-20 meeting, Special Chief Secy. tells officials

January 07, 2023 02:46 am | Updated January 06, 2023 11:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y. Srilakshmi instructed officials to highlight the arts and culture of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) besides the State government’s initiatives and schemes, like the establishment of ward and village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and digital libraries, and Nadu-Nedu, at the two-day G-20 working group meeting scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29.

Taking stock of the arrangements for the prestigious event on Friday, Ms. Srilakshmi said concerted efforts should be made to earn global recognition for the port city, while cautioning the officials against any negligence in complying with the COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic posed a fresh threat.

The city should be richly decorated to catch the fancy of the delegates from 40 countries who were expected to grace the event, and the required number of translators arranged well in advance.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue and Excise) Rajat Bhargava said the tourism potential of Visakhapatnam city, Araku Valley and other popular destinations should be showcased to the visitors. Due priority ought to be given to ensuring security of all participants, he added.

Commissioner of Information and Public Relations, T. Vijay Kumar Reddy, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu and others were present.