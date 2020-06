Highest single-day spike of 553 fresh COVID-19 cases, seven deaths reported in AP

Police restrict movement of people in view of spurt in COVID-19 cases in Ongole on June 24, 2020. | Photo Credit: kommuri srinivas

VIJAYAWADA

25 June 2020 13:56 IST

Andhra Pradesh State has detected 553 new COVID-19 cases and seven more persons succumbed to the disease during the past 24 hours as of Thursday morning. It is the biggest single-day spike so far.

The tally has gone up to 10,884 and the toll increased to 136. With 209 patients getting discharged in the past day the total number of recoveries increased to 4,988 and the number of active cases too increased to 5,760.

Of the new deaths, two each occurred in Kurnool, Krishna and Guntur districts and one death occurred in East Godavari district.

Of the total fresh cases, 477 are local cases while 69 are other state cases and seven are other country cases.

The local cases tally has gone up to 8,783 with 4,817 active cases and 3,830 recovered cases. All the deaths reported so far are of local patients.

Most of the fresh local cases are reported in Kurnool (72) and the overall tally has crossed the 1500-mark. It is followed by Guntur (67), East Godavari (64), Anantapur (52), Krishna (47), Chittoor (42), Visakhapatnam (40), Nellore (29), Kadapa (22), West Godavari (18), Prakasam (18), Vizianagaram (5) and Srikakulam (1).

The district tallies of local cases are as follows: Kurnool (1555), Krishna (1179), Anantapur (1080), Guntur (958), East Godavari (824), Chittoor (699), West Godavari (681), Nellore (522), Kadapa (500), Visakhapatnam (407), Prakasam (218), Vizianagaram (99) and Srikakulam (61).

The State has tested 19, 085 samples in the past 24 hours and 7.69 lakh samples so far.