Highest flood levels witnessed in Krishna

VIJAYAWADA

15 October 2020 00:26 IST

SEcond flood warning issued at Prakasam Barrage

Krishna river once again is in spate since Tuesday night bringing in woes of flooding to thousands of families residing in the low-lying areas downstream of Prakasam Barrage in the district.

The Barrage recoreded the season’s highest inflow and outflow of 7.71 lakh cusecs as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Water Resources Department issued the second and last flood warning at the Prakasam Barrage at 8.45 a.m. when the outflow crossed 5.69 lakh cusecs. The first flood warning was issued just hours ago as discharge crossed 3.96 lakh cusecs.

According to officials, the inflows are likely to increase further as the outflow at Dr. KLRS Pulichintala project was 4.30 lakh cusecs as of 8 p.m.. Similar, situation would continue on Thursday, according to officials.

During the current season, since September 15, the first flood warning was issued six times and a second warning was issued twice. Less than 20 days ago, the barrage saw an inflow of over 7 lakh, throwing life out of gear in all the low-lying areas in the district.

Relief centres

The district administration has set up 19 flood relief centres and about 1,300 persons are taking shelter in them. In Vijayawada alone, there are over 1,000 flood victims taking shelter in relief centres. In the relief centre at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, over 600 persons are taking shelter.

Houses in several areas in Krishnalanka, Ramalingeswara Nagar, Yanamalakuduru, Penamaluru and other downstream of the barrage, and Bhavanipuram upstream of the Barrage were inundated. Tourist destinations Berm Park and Bhavani Island above the barrage were also flooded.

Crop damage

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said that paddy crops in at least 12,466 hectares and horticulture crops in over 1,400 hectares were damaged due to the flood. He said 18 houses were completely damaged and 53 were partially damaged in the district.

Mr. Imtiaz and VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh visited the IGMC flood relief centre and interacted the flood victims.