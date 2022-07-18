Andhra Pradesh

Higher education planning board meet in Anantapur on July 29, 30

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR July 18, 2022 21:46 IST
The Third Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Planning Board meeting will be held on July 29 and 30 at Anantapur.

At a preparatory meeting here on Monday, presided over by JNTU Anantapur Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana, Vice-Chancellors of the universities in the erstwhile undivided Anantapur and Kurnool districts discussed the arrangements.

With the theme, “Education 4.0 - Roadmap for a New Era of Higher Education”, the event would be jointly hosted by the JNTU Anantapur, Sri Krishnadevaraya University and the Central University of Andhra Pradesh. While the Department of Science and Technology Secretary S. Chandra Sekhar will be the chief guest, APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy will preside over the meeting.

The Directors of the IIT and the NIT will participate in the meeting along with the Vice-Chancellors of all the State and Central universities functioning in the State, a release from the JNTTUA said.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University Vice-Chancellor M. Ramakrishna Reddy, CUAP Vice-Chancellor S.A. Kori, Rayalaseema University Vice-Chancellor A. Ananda Rao, Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University Vice-Chancellor P.F. Rehman and IIITDM Kurnool Director Somayajulu attended the meeting.

