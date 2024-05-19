ADVERTISEMENT

High voter turnout is an affirmation of State govt.’s welfare schemes, says Peddireddi

Updated - May 19, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 09:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The public, especially women, showed their happiness with the ruling party through their vote, says the Panchayat Raj Minister

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy addressing a press conference at his camp office in Tirupati on Sunday.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Power, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, attributed the rise in voter turnout during the recently-held general elections in Andhra Pradesh to the many welfare schemes instituted by the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media at his camp office here on Sunday, the Minister said that the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes turned out in large numbers to vote for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). “The public, especially women, showed their happiness with the ruling party through their vote, which is why there was a significant rise in voter turnout,” Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said.

Referring to the observations made by Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), Mr. Ramachandra Reddy acknowledged that the overall turnout had risen by 6–7%, which, according to him, would have a telling impact on the poll outcome. “We will win a significantly higher number of seats than in the 2019 elections, which we have been reiterating since the beginning of the campaign phase. We will talk about this after June 4 (counting day),” he said.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy rubbished reports that appeared in a section of the media that the YSRCP leaders were preparing to ‘flee’ abroad worried about the ruling party’s imminent defeat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“My family has been doing business in Africa since 2013, operating ferromanganese and silica mining projects. There was a requirement of 100 heavy vehicles and machinery for our company’s operations abroad, and the first consignment of 20 vehicles has been shipped from Mumbai Port. We are not running away anywhere,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US