GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

High voter turnout is an affirmation of State govt.’s welfare schemes, says Peddireddi

The public, especially women, showed their happiness with the ruling party through their vote, says the Panchayat Raj Minister

Updated - May 19, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 09:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy addressing a press conference at his camp office in Tirupati on Sunday.

Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy addressing a press conference at his camp office in Tirupati on Sunday.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Power, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, attributed the rise in voter turnout during the recently-held general elections in Andhra Pradesh to the many welfare schemes instituted by the State government.

Addressing the media at his camp office here on Sunday, the Minister said that the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes turned out in large numbers to vote for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). “The public, especially women, showed their happiness with the ruling party through their vote, which is why there was a significant rise in voter turnout,” Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said.

Referring to the observations made by Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), Mr. Ramachandra Reddy acknowledged that the overall turnout had risen by 6–7%, which, according to him, would have a telling impact on the poll outcome. “We will win a significantly higher number of seats than in the 2019 elections, which we have been reiterating since the beginning of the campaign phase. We will talk about this after June 4 (counting day),” he said.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy rubbished reports that appeared in a section of the media that the YSRCP leaders were preparing to ‘flee’ abroad worried about the ruling party’s imminent defeat.

“My family has been doing business in Africa since 2013, operating ferromanganese and silica mining projects. There was a requirement of 100 heavy vehicles and machinery for our company’s operations abroad, and the first consignment of 20 vehicles has been shipped from Mumbai Port. We are not running away anywhere,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.