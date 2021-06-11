High vigil at inter-State checkposts in Chittoor

Collector M. Hari Narayanan addressing Task Force teams at a meeting in Chittoor on Wednesday.

CHITTOOR

11 June 2021 00:14 IST

Need to curb COVID cases: Collector

Collector M. Hari Narayanan on Thursday informed COVID Task Force teams at all mandals bordering neighboring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to raise their vigil at the border checkposts in coordination with the area police in order to curb COVID cases in the district.

Addressing a meeting with Task Force teams in Madanapalle and Palamaner sub-divisions, the Collector said that apart from intensifying vigil at border areas, the Task Force personnel should take the lead in conducting a fever survey in all villages and wards by the field staff, and achieving the target of vaccination among mothers with children in the age group of 0-5.

The task would include identification of the containment zones and distribution of publicity material to reach the public at the grassroots-level. Tracing of primary and secondary contacts should be intensified, along with early testing and triaging, he said.

Meanwhile, the Collector in a press release asked mango farmers not to cut the unripe fruit in a hurry, but instead wait for a few more days before transporting the stocks to the pulp units. He assured mango growers that their entire crop of Totapuri variety would reach the pulp units. He also asked them not to fall for rumours of low price for the produce.