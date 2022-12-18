  1. EPaper
High time Samaikyandhra movement was revived, says Andhra Pradesh JAC leader

Non-division of assets worth ₹1,42,601 crore has proved to be detrimental to the interests of the State, says Rayapati Jagadeesh

December 18, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - ONGOLE

S. Murali
Andhra Pradesh Vidyarthi Joint Action Committee president Rayapati Jagadeesh addressing the media in Ongole on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Vidyarthi Joint Action Committee president Rayapati Jagadeesh addressing the media in Ongole on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh Vidyarthi Joint Action Committee president Rayapati Jagadeesh has underscored the need for reviving the Samaikyandhra movement (United Andhra Pradesh) in the wake of the non-division of assets of undivided Andhra Pradesh even eight years after bifurcation.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Mr. Jagadeesh, who is also an MLC candidate from the East Rayalaseema Graduates constituency, said non-division of the assets worth ₹1,42,601 crore has proved to be detrimental to the interests of Andhra Pradesh as over 90% of the assets are in Hyderabad.

Opposing bifurcation of the State in an ‘unjustified manner’, he said it was unfortunate that Andhra Pradesh was without a capital city of its own even as the joint capital status of Hyderabad was set to end in two years. Hyderabad should be continued as joint capital for at least 30 more years in this backdrop, he said.

He pressed for en masse resignation of all MPs from Andhra Pradesh cutting across party lines to protest the alleged gross injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh. The promises made in Parliament at the time of bifurcation, including Special Category Status, remained unfulfilled, he added.

He said he has entered the poll fray with a view to voice issues concerning the youth in the Legislative Council and press for a bank named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to advance soft loans to Dalit youth who were struggling to get institutional credit without collateral security.

Social activist Mandava Muralikrishna, Andhra Pradesh State Government Employees Association district president Vinukonda Raja Rao and Backward Classes Employees Association leader M. Venkateswarlu backed his demands after inaugurating the election office of the APVJAC leader.

