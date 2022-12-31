ADVERTISEMENT

High time ballot paper voting system is brought back: Andhra Pradesh Congress leader

December 31, 2022 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NELLORE

Many EVMs were misused by BJP in the last Lok Sabha elections, he alleges

S. Murali

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Chinta Mohan has underscored the need for returning to the old voting system of ballot paper in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media at Manubolu near Nellore on Friday, Dr. Chinta Mohan questioned the efficacy of the multi-constituency remote electronic voting machines (EVMS). He alleged that EVMs were misused by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to retain power in the last Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress Working Committee Special Invitee questioned the independence of the Election Commission, which he alleged, worked at the behest of the saffron party.

Interacting with people in Manubolu and Rapur, he explained to them the purpose of the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by party leader Rahul Gandhi to expose the sectarian agenda of the BJP and highlight the struggles of the common people under the Narendra Modi regime.

He said Dalits were facing untold hardships because of the “wrong” economic policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre and emphasised the need for return of the grand old party of the Congress to power to ameliorate the living conditions of the downtrodden sections of people who were struggling in the wake of among other issues price rise and unemployment.

