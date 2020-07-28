High-tech surveillance in Visakha Agency

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 July 2020 22:57 IST

A Maoist died in exchange of fire on July 25

The Maiost Martyrs’ Week being observed by the banned CPI (Maoist) began on a sober note in Visakha Agency on Tuesday. Even as no untoward incident was reported on the first day, security forces are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the week passes of peacefully in the agency, where the left wing extremists have presence.

Combing has been intensified along the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region and high-tech drones have been deployed for surveillance.

Advertising

Advertising

“Security has been strengthened at all vital installations and all vehicles are being checked,” said Visakhapatnam Rural Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao.

During this period they try to create some disturbances by triggering a few landmines or torching a cell tower. They also try to conduct meetings, recruit fresh blood and construct memorials,” he said.

The reported presence of Maoist leaders such as Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK, Chalapathi, Aruna, Gajarla Ravi alias Uday, in AOB region, has made the week more significant. Martyrs’ Week is observed by the Maoists in remembrance of the lock-up death of Charu Majumdar on July 28, 1972, in West Bengal. He is considered to be the founder of Maoist or Naxal movement in India.

AOB tense

In the last few days, the AOB region has been tense with two exchanges of fire between the security forces and Maoists. In the EoF near Kilamkota in Pedabayalu mandal, a Maoist leader is said to have been injured and in the second near Digijanaba in Chintapalli mandal on July 25, Maoist Pangi Daya was killed. The police are not ruling out the presence of senior Maoist leaders during the exchanges of fire.