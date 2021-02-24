High-speed Net facility in govt. polytechnic, ITI colleges soon

‘Make efforts to make skilled manpower available to industries’

Minister for Industries and Commerce and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said that high-speed Internet facility will be provided in all the government polytechnic and ITI colleges soon with the support of the AP State Fiber Net Limited.

In a review meeting on employment and skill development at the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, Mr. Goutham Reddy instructed the officials to augment other infrastructure in the polytechnic and ITI colleges to facilitate better delivery of subject contents.

He also suggested that virtual classrooms and digital classes be organised in tune with the future requirements.

Officials told the Minister that works costing about ₹197 crore in 66 government polytechnic colleges under Nadu - Nedu were sent for sanction.

Principal Secretary (skill development & training) and APSSDC CEO G. Jayalakshmi gave a presentation on the training programmes and skilling initiatives.

The Minister called for a concerted effort to make skilled manpower available to the industries, for which the government had passed the AP Employment of Local Candidates in Industries/Factories Act to provide 75% reservation for local youth.

Director of Employment & Training Lavanya Veni and APSSDC chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy were among those present.