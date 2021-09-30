High security number plates compulsory from Nov.15

All transport and non-transport vehicles registered in Andhra Pradesh from 2015 will need to have High-Security Registration Plates(HSRPs) for two-wheelers and four-wheelers from November 15.

Anantapur and Kurnool Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Shiva Rama Prasad also said people should get their old vehicles fixed at the DTC/RTO by paying ₹250 for two-wheelers, ₹519 for four-wheelers and ₹640 for 10-wheelers.

Anantapur district has 9 lakh registered vehicles out of which 6.5 lakh were registered after 2015, which need to fix the HSRPs.

There is only one agency in the district, currently functioning from the RTC garage, that supplies the plates to the vehicle dealers who then generate the Temporary and Permanent Registration numbers at the time of purchase of a vehicle (including the cost of the HSRP). The agency arranges about 270 HSRPs per day.

The Transport Department has not yet decided on where the plates would be fixed, or which agencies will do it, and how will be the mode of payment for the HSRPs for the vehicles that were already running without such plates from 2015.

The DTC has appealed to the people not to display anything other than the registration number on the number plate otherwise penalty would be levied on the vehicle owner.