High school girl in Anantapur dies while attending morning prayer

A 10th class girl student of Gandlapenta Government High School while attending the morning prayer on Monday collapsed even as her clasmates called her. She was immediately given first aid and rushed to Kadiri Government Hospital.

The student hailing from Dasarivandlapalli breathed her last even before reaching the hospital.

She reportedly consumed some poisonous tablets. The cause for taking the extreme step was not known immediately.

There was always someone to talk to at: 100; 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com