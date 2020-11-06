High recovery brings down active COVID-19 cases to 377 in Kurnool

Death rate stands at 0.81% when compared to national average of 1.49%

In April and May, the initial months of the coronavirus outbreak, Kurnool district was at the top of the nationwide charts in the cumulative number of positive cases. Given the gravity of the situation, the Union Ministry of Health paid special attention to the way the pandemic was being tackled. However, by October, the trend reversed.

Now, Kurnool is among the districts with the lowest active cases in Andhra Pradesh.

As on November 3, the cumulative cases got checked just below the 60,000 mark.

7.30 lakh tests done

Even as the number of total cumulative cases has been put at 59,508, the high recovery rate has pushed down the active cases to only 377 cases in the district, says Collector G. Veerapandian.

“The district administration has conducted 7.30 lakh tests and the recovery rate has been put at at 98.56% when compared to the 96.30% of Andhra Pradesh and 91.65% of India. Fatality, which had remained a concern for many months, has come down sharply in October and the figure now stands at 0.81%, equal to the State average and much below the national average of 1.49%,” say the officials.

Even the active cases rate in the district has come down to 0.63% when compared to 2.87% of the State. The figures for the country stands at 6.83%.

Vulnerability chart

Citing an analysis done by the district administration, the Collector says that 22% of the positive cases (the highest) reported in the district are in the age group of 21 and 30 years.

Similarly, the percentage of people above 60 years of age who got infected are only 14%. Among the persons tested positive for the virus, 41% are women, says Mr. Veerapandian.

It is evident from the numbers that good care was taken of the people with comorbidities and the elderly, the Collector adds.