High prevalence of myopia and astigmatism in students: expert

Studies have proved that the magnitude of refractive errors among students is high in India, with prevalence of myopia at 40% and astigmatism going as high as 60%, said Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital’s Medical Director J. Sumanth Reddy.

The hospital launched an advanced LASIK machine to check refractive disorders, which was formally inaugurated by Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Gajarao Bhupal here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Dr. Reddy saw a pertinent need for students to have a thorough one-on-one evaluation and consultation. He said the LASIK treatment would provide painless experience and faster recovery with the best quality of visual. He said that Dr. Agarwal’s was the first eye hospital in the entire Rayalaseema region to receive the coveted tag from National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).

Mr. Bhupal hailed the hospital’s decision to conduct free eye check-up to police personnel and their families. Cataract and LASIK surgeon Prabhakar said the hospital offered a month-long free evaluation for all college students.