High-power panel sees merit in decentralisation plan

Ministers participating in high power committee meeting in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

‘Views of stakeholders will be considered’

The 16-member high-power committee, which has been constituted to study the reports of G.N. Rao-led committee and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on the comprehensive development of the State, will submit its report to the government by January 20.

The committee, which met for the first time in the city on Tuesday, in principle favoured decentralisation of development and administration.

Various issues highlighted in the reports of the expert committee and the BCG were discussed at length in the meeting. The committee will meet again within two to three days.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, who chaired the meeting, said they were analysing the two reports. The committee would consider the views of all stakeholders. It would also take the suggestions of farmers who had parted with their land for Capital city Amaravati, he said.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu said the committee also discussed region-wise development. The sentiments of people from all regions should be honoured.

He, however, made it clear that the discussions were preliminary in nature.

Deputy Chief Ministers Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and M. Sucharitha, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), DGP Gautam Sawang, and officials are among the members of the committee.

