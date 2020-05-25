High-power panel seeks further inputs on gas leak incident

The high-power committee set up by the State government to probe the LG Polymers styrene vapour leakage incident on May 7 has decided receive further inputs till May 31 so as to submit its report within the stipulated time.

It has appealed to all interested to send their inputs by email by the month-end at convenorhpc@gmail.com.

The committee has also decided that all the required information from the regulators, LG Polymers and other stakeholders will be gathered. It will examine and have intensive deliberations and submit its report thereafter.

On its request, the State government nominated following experts to the committee: S.K. Naik, Director General, CIPET, Chennai; Bhagat Sharma, Additional Director, Regional Centre, Pune, Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change; R.K. Elengovan, DG, Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes, Mumbai; and Anjan Ray, Director, Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun.

As per GO RT No. 803, the committee has been mandated look into the causes behind the gas leak and take stock of the recovery steps being taken in response to the incident. The committee earlier held meeting with NGOs, social activists, officials, businessmen and several domain experts.