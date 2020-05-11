Andhra Pradesh

High-power panel meets NDRF, NEERI experts

The members seek views on gas leak and remedial measures

The high-power committee set up by the State government under the chairmanship of senior IAS officer Neerabh Kumar Prasad to probe into various aspects of the gas leak at the LG Polymers, met the experts from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) on Monday.

The committee members interacted with the environmental and science experts, and met NGOs, the representatives from trade unions and the officials of fire, revenue, factory and other departments on Sunday.

Preliminary findings

Before their departure, the team met Abani Ray, Director of Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun and Shantanu Geete, styrene expert from Supreme Industries, Mumbai, who were appointed by the Union Cabinet Secretary to submit preliminary findings on the incident, sought their views on the accident and remedial measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

The high-power committee also met Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and Collector V. Vinay Chand on May 9. Those interested can mail their observations on the fatal incident to convenorhpc@gmail.

