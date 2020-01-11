High-power panel discusses key proposals

The high-power committee, in its second meeting on Friday, discussed in detail the “special proposals” to develop Krishna and Guntur districts.

The committee was of the opinion that centralised development would be an immense loss to the State.

Taking a cue from the history on the implications and disadvantages of centralised development, it stressed the need for equitable development.

Disclosing the details of the meeting, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said the views of the employees, farmers and other stakeholders would be taken into consideration. The committee would meet again on January 13, he said.

Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu said the committee discussed various aspects. It also discussed the reports of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), G.N. Rao Committee and Sivaramakrishnan Committee. Also, decentralisation of administration and interests of the farmers in the Amaravati area were discussed in detail, he said.

Dig at Naidu

The previous government did not construct permanent buildings in the Capital area. Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should respect the people’s verdict, the Minister said.

“Mr. Naidu had mobilised ₹50 crore by way of donations for the construction of the capital. Now, he is repeating the same. What happened to the funds he had collected?” Mr. Kanna Babu asked.

“Mr. Naidu is instigating the farmers for his vested political interests. He is creating confusion among the people. He is trying to divert people’s attention from the successful implementation of welfare schemes. The Leader of the Opposition does not want comprehensive development of all the regions. He does not want development of the Rayalaseema, north Coastal Andhra and other backward areas. The high-power committee will take the people sentiments into consideration,” he said.

Land for employees?

Meanwhile, sources said that the high-power committee discussed at length the implications of shifting the capital to Visakhapatnam as far as employees were concerned.

The committee was said to have discussed a few key proposals such as allocation of 200 square yards of land at a nominal price to each employee who shifts to Visakhapatnam, sanction of loan of up to ₹25 lakh each for construction of a house, sanction of ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, depending upon the cadre, to help shift families, concession to travel by bus or train, and five-day week. These proposals were said to have been placed before the employees.

The committee, in its first meeting, had opined that administration and development should be decentralised. It would submit its final report before January 20.