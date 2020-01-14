High-power panel asks farmersto convey their views by Jan. 17

The high-power committee has asked Amaravati farmers, who have been protesting against the government’s proposal to set up three capitals, to convey their queries, opinions and views to the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Commissioner by January 17. The committee will look into the views and consider their opinions before submitting report to the government.

The 16-member committee, comprising Ministers and senior officials, held its third meeting on Monday.

Disclosing the details of the meeting, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said, “The farmers can either personally visit the CRDA office to submit their opinions in writing. Alternatively, they can submit online by sending emails.” The committee will discuss the queries and suggestions made by farmers in the forthcoming meetings. “The farmers are coming to us and narrating their problems and we are also considering them,” he said.

‘Naidu creating confusion’

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu alleged that Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu leader was creating confusion among people by spearheading an ‘artificial agitation’ over the sensitive issue for political gain. He was instigating farmers and women to take to the streets. The former Chief Minister was deriding the institutions.

“He made unsavoury comments against the DGP. They are in all India service and making such comments is totally shameful,” he said.

The committee decided to meet again on January 17.