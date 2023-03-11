High-pitched campaign for MLC polls concludes in Nellore, Prakasam dists.

March 11, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

The high-pitched campaign for the March 13 MLC elections at the teachers and graduates’ constituencies ended in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts on Saturday evening.

A keen contest will be witnessed mainly among the nominees backed by the ruling YSR Congress Party, the opposition Telugu Desam Party and the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF). The PDF presently holds these two MLC seats.

Candidates

The contest is likely to be mainly between YSRCP nominee P. Chandrasekar Reddy, PDF candidate P. Babu Reddy and Andhra Pradesh United Teachers Federation-backed candidate L.C. Ramana Reddy in the MLC elections for the teachers’ constituency and between the YSRCP-backed candidate P. Shyamprasad Reddy and TDP nominee K. Srikanth in the graduates’ constituency. It was for the first time that a political party, YSRCP, had entered the fray in the teachers’ constituency in the Legislative Council.

Key issue

With prestige at stake, the YSRCP promised to ensure a fair deal for the teachers and graduates while the TDP and the PDF candidates raked up the ruling party not conceding the demand of State government employees including the teachers for the scrapping of the contributory pension scheme. The latter, on the other hand, had maintained that the YSRCP nominees had no moral right to seek votes as it had pressed for the dissolution of the upper house earlier.

The polls were necessitated in view of the retirement of PDF MLCs Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam and Y. Srinivasulu Reddy whose term of office ends later this month.