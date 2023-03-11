HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High-pitched campaign for MLC polls concludes in Nellore, Prakasam dists.

Keen contest likely between candidates backed by the ruling YSR Congress Party, the opposition Telugu Desam Party and the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF)

March 11, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali

The high-pitched campaign for the March 13 MLC elections at the teachers and graduates’ constituencies ended in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts on Saturday evening.

A keen contest will be witnessed mainly among the nominees backed by the ruling YSR Congress Party, the opposition Telugu Desam Party and the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF). The PDF presently holds these two MLC seats.

Candidates

The contest is likely to be mainly between YSRCP nominee P. Chandrasekar Reddy, PDF candidate P. Babu Reddy and Andhra Pradesh United Teachers Federation-backed candidate L.C. Ramana Reddy in the MLC elections for the teachers’ constituency and between the YSRCP-backed candidate P. Shyamprasad Reddy and TDP nominee K. Srikanth in the graduates’ constituency. It was for the first time that a political party, YSRCP, had entered the fray in the teachers’ constituency in the Legislative Council.

Key issue

With prestige at stake, the YSRCP promised to ensure a fair deal for the teachers and graduates while the TDP and the PDF candidates raked up the ruling party not conceding the demand of State government employees including the teachers for the scrapping of the contributory pension scheme. The latter, on the other hand, had maintained that the YSRCP nominees had no moral right to seek votes as it had pressed for the dissolution of the upper house earlier.

The polls were necessitated in view of the retirement of PDF MLCs Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam and Y. Srinivasulu Reddy whose term of office ends later this month.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / Vijayawada / state politics / local elections

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.